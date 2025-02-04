Orebro (Sweden), Feb 4 (AP) Swedish police said that about 10 people were killed during a shooting Tuesday at an adult education centre.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the gunman was among the dead. He was believed to be among those hospitalised.

Police didn't immediately know how many people were injured in the shooting. (AP)

