Canberra [Australia], July 5 (ANI): A man set the door of a synagogue alight, and a group of protesters stormed an Israeli restaurant in Melbourne on Friday night, the latest in a wave of antisemitic attacks in Australian cities, CNN reported on Saturday.

About 20 people were inside the synagogue in the downtown area of East Melbourne when a man poured flammable liquid on the front door of the synagogue on Albert Street before setting it on fire, Victoria state police said, as per CNN.

The group was having Shabbat dinner, marking the beginning of the Jewish day of rest, when the attack occured at 8 p.m. local time, Alex Ryvchin, the co-CEO of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry (ECAJ), wrote on X.

No one was injured, and firefighters extinguished the small blaze, police said, adding that the perpetrator, who remains unidentified, fled the scene.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel condemned the attack.

In a post on X, she said, "The horrifying attacks overnight on a synagogue and an Israeli business in Melbourne are yet another reminder of how far racist, antisemitic hate crimes have spread in the heart of Australia. Targeting Jewish houses of worship and an Israeli restaurant is terrorism, aimed at intimidating an entire community simply because of their religion and identity. These attacks are not just assaults on Jews or Israelis -- they are assaults on Australian values of tolerance, diversity, and freedom."

"I want to express my full solidarity with the Jewish community in Melbourne and all those impacted. Israel stands with you. Let me be clear: these attacks are happening because, for too long, there have been no real consequences for those spreading hate and inciting violence. Weakness and silence only emboldens the extremists. There is no justification -- ever -- for violence and hatred directed at Jews, Israelis, or any minority. The perpetrators of this terrorism must be brought to justice," the statement added.

Many among Australia's 117,000-strong Jewish population are anxious after a spate of antisemitic attacks in the country's two biggest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, since late last year - including arson attacks on synagogues, and swastikas scrawled on buildings and cars, CNN reported. (ANI)

