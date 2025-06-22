Taipei [Taiwan], June 22 (ANI): Taiwan's Minister of National Defence (MND) has detected 12 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels operating around Taiwan until 6 am (local time) on Sunday.

According to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND), eight out of 12 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's central, southwestern, and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"12 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 8 out of 12 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the Taiwanese MND stated on X.

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1936589963510112411

This incident follows a recent pattern of escalated manoeuvres by China around Taiwan. Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

Earlier on Saturday, the MND had detected 40 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels operating around Taiwan until 6 am (local time).

According to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND), 27 out of 40 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's central, southwestern, and eastern ADIZ.

"40 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 27 out of 40 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the MND stated.

Meanwhile on Thursday, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te instructed the Taiwanese military to bolster its security surveillance amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran, Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

Notably, the order comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East. While speaking in a routine meeting with military officials on Thursday, the Taiwanese President observed that the conflict in the Middle East has not deterred China from continuing its pressure along the First and Second Island Chains, according to a statement released by the Presidential Office.

Lai Ching-te said that the Chinese aircraft carriers, the Shandong and Liaoning, have recently been active in nearby waters. He added that Taiwan must remain in close contact with its allies to ensure it can respond swiftly under all circumstances, CNA reported.

Taiwan's President Lai said the United States Indo-Pacific Command has raised its Force Protection Condition level across the region. He directed the Ministry of National Defence and the national security team to monitor the situation and its impact on regional security closely. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)