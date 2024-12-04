Taipei [Taiwan], December 4 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has said that fifteen Chinese military aircraft seven naval vessels and 1 official ship were detected operating around the island until 6 am (local time) on Wednesday.

The Taiwanese MND said that four of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"15 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," Taiwan MND said on X.

On Tuesday, China sent sixteen military aircraft six naval vessels and three official ships, out of which ten aircraft crossed the median line and entered the zone.

16 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 10 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded.

So far this month, Taiwan has tracked 46 Chinese military aircraft and 26 ships, Taiwan News reported.

This incident follows a recent pattern of escalated manoeuvres by China around Taiwan, raising concerns over regional stability as Beijing continues to assert its claims over the island.

In recent weeks, Taiwan has observed an uptick in such military operations, with multiple incidents involving Chinese aircraft crossing into Taiwan's ADIZ.

Taiwan's defence forces have responded by closely monitoring these activities and bolstering airspace security. This uptick in activity is viewed as a show of force by Beijing, aimed at intimidating Taiwan amid ongoing diplomatic support from the United States and other international allies.

The Taiwan Strait remains a focal point of heightened tensions, with Taiwanese officials repeatedly condemning the increase in Chinese military operations as a direct threat to the island's sovereignty and regional peace.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence continues to stress the importance of stability in the area, while emphasising its commitment to safeguarding its territorial integrity. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary. (ANI)

