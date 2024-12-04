Massachusetts, December 4: In a tragic incident in Massachusetts’ Marshfield, a 65-year-old man, Richard Lombardi, allegedly killed his 80-year-old roommate, Frank Griswold, during a Thanksgiving kitchen argument. According to Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, Lombardi confronted Griswold after finding him near Thanksgiving leftovers in the kitchen. Lombardi claimed that Griswold “often sneezes” and he did not want his food to be contaminated. He had specifically told Griswold not to wash dishes but found him doing so near the fried turkey.

NYPost said that Lombardi then told police he shoved Griswold, who became tangled in his feet and fell, hitting his head. Emergency responders found Griswold bleeding from the head, and he was transported to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Lombardi, who had been roommates with Griswold for over two decades, initially told police he believed Griswold had tripped and hit his head. US Shocker: Nanny Caught on Camera Shaking, Punching and Throwing Newborn Baby Across Room in California, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

An autopsy revealed that Griswold died from blunt force trauma. Lombardi was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and assault and battery on an elderly person causing serious injury. He was arraigned on Friday and pleaded not guilty. Lombardi is being held without bail, and his next court appearance is set for December 4. US Shocker: Woman Allegedly Kills and Chops Mother into Pieces, Throws Remains Throughout Kentucky Home to Practice Witchcraft; Arrested.

The two men had been close friends for over 30 years, and their landlord reported no prior altercations between them. Lombardi had reportedly helped Griswold with daily tasks. The case is under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police and the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

