Taipei [Taiwan], April 12 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence on Sunday detected the presence of 8 PLAN vessels, 2 PLA aircraft sorties, and 4 official ships operating around its territory.

Sharing the details on X, the MND noted that while 2 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern part ADIZ, it monitored the situation and responded.

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https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2043131992192028886?s=20

"2 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 2 sorties entered Taiwan's southeastern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded," MND said.

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Earlier on Saturday, the MND detected the presence of 17 sorties of Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels and an official ship operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time).

Of the 17, 15 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern parts of the ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "17 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 15 out of 17 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern part of the ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its own government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating the Ming loyalist Koxinga.

However, Taiwan remained a peripheral region under limited Qing control. The key shift came in 1895, when the Qing ceded Taiwan to Japan after the First Sino-Japanese War, marking Taiwan as a Japanese colony for 50 years. After Japan's defeat in World War II, Taiwan was returned to Chinese control, but the sovereignty transfer was not formalised.

In 1949, the Chinese Civil War resulted in the establishment of the People's Republic of China (PRC) on the mainland, while the Republic of China (ROC) retreated to Taiwan, asserting its claim to govern all of China. This led to dual sovereignty claims: the PRC over the mainland and the ROC over Taiwan.

Taiwan has operated as a de facto independent state but has avoided declaring formal independence to prevent military conflict with the PRC, United Service Institution of India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)