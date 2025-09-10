Taipei [Taiwan] September 10 (ANI): Tensions in the Taiwan Strait emerged again as Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported tracking significant military activity by China in the past 24 hours.

13 Chinese military aircraft, six naval vessels, and one official ship were detected operating around the island between 6 am Tuesday and 6 am Wednesday, as reported by Taiwan News.

The MND revealed that all 13 aircraft belonging to the People's Liberation Army (PLA) crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering the northern and eastern portions of Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

In response to this incursion, Taiwanese forces scrambled their own fighter jets, dispatched naval ships, and activated coastal-based missile defence systems to closely monitor the situation.

According to Taiwan News, this is a part of Beijing's ongoing "gray zone tactics," a strategy designed to pressure Taiwan through frequent and provocative actions that stop short of open warfare.

Gray zone tactics typically involve incremental military deployments aimed at exhausting Taiwan's defences and testing its response capabilities.

The MND also reported a sharp rise in such activities in September. Up to this point in the month, Taiwan has tracked Chinese aircraft 134 times and naval ships 68 times.

This data indicates that the PLA has intensified its operations compared to previous months. Analysts believe such patterns are intended to keep Taiwan under constant military stress while sending political signals to both Taipei and the international community.

According to Taiwan News, since September 2020, China has been steadily escalating its presence near the island.

These sustained military operations underscore Beijing's intent to challenge Taiwan's sovereignty while avoiding outright conflict. Taiwan's military reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the nation's airspace and maritime security against persistent PLA threats. (ANI)

