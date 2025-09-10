Patriot Day, also called 9/11 Remembrance Day, is an annual observance in the United States that marks the anniversary of the tragedy of the twin-tower attack. Patriot Day 2025 will be marked on September 11. The annual commemoration is an important day that pays homage to the people who laid their lives in the terror attack, and also remembers the first responders and volunteers who played a key role in helping thousands of people. Every year, on the occasion of Patriot Day, people often offer moments of silence for those who laid their lives during the 9/11 attacks and the aftermath that followed. As we prepare to mark Patriot Day 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to commemorate Patriot Day and more. 9/11 Remembrance Day Quotes for Patriot Day 2025: Social Media Posts To Share Online.

When is Patriot Day or 9/11 Remembrance Day 2025?

Patriot Day 2025 will be marked on September 11. The annual observance was first initiated in 2001, when a bill to make September 11 a national day of mourning was introduced in the U.S. House on October 25, 2001, by Rep. Vito Fossella, with 22 co-sponsors. The first Patriot Day was observed on September 11, 2002.

Significance of Patriot Day or 9/11 Remembrance Day

Incidents like September 11 have a long-standing impact on not just the people who were affected but also those who faced the repercussions as well. The terror attack changed the course of life. Observances like Patriot Day help you to mark this day by remembering the impacts, pay respects to those who were victims of the attacks and offer prayers for peace and harmony in the world.

On the occasion of Patriot Day, the flag of the United States is flown at half-staff at the White House as well as all the US government buildings. Additionally, a moment of silence is observed at 8.46AM, to correspond with the attacks, beginning at 8:46 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time), the time the first plane, American Airlines Flight 11, struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

