Taipei [Taiwan], March 22 (ANI): Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA) issued a strong condemnation of China for supporting illegal fishing activities near Dongsha Islands in the South China Sea, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

In a statement, the CGA reported that unusually large clusters of Chinese fishing vessels began appearing near Dongsha on February 15, with at least six motherships and 29 smaller boats observed, Focus Taiwan reported.

Although CGA vessels were sent to remove the Chinese boats, Chinese coast guard ships entered Taiwan's restricted waters and attempted to interfere, but their efforts were unsuccessful, according to the CGA.

Focus Taiwan reported that, in response to the provocation, the CGA launched an operation on February 26 to enhance patrols around the Dongsha Islands.

As part of this operation, the CGA reported stopping and boarding the Chinese fishing vessel "Yueraoyu 23588" on February 26, but the Chinese Coast Guard once again intervened.

According to Focus Taiwan, similar incidents occurred on March 11 and between March 12 and 18, when Chinese coast guard ships remained around the restricted waters near Dongsha Islands, according to the CGA.

The CGA strongly condemned China's Coast Guard actions, stating that the interference was a provocative challenge to Taiwan's sovereignty.

Focus Taiwan reported that the CGA emphasized that the Dongsha Atoll National Park is Taiwan's first marine national park, where strict regulations prohibit both commercial and private fishing activities.

The CGA further noted that Taiwan's conservation efforts have resulted in a thriving and abundant marine population in the area.

In contrast, China has severely depleted its ocean resources, which has led Chinese fishermen to trespass into Taiwan's waters for illegal fishing activities. Additionally, the CGA reaffirmed that in line with the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Taiwan will continue its fight against illegal fishing activities that threaten marine life sustainability, as cited by Focus Taiwan.

The CGA criticized China's decision to have its coast guard escort vessels for illegal fishing, calling it a complete disregard for ocean sustainability.

The administration also pointed out that the Chinese coast guard's interference not only escalated tensions across the Taiwan Strait but also disrupted peace in the Dongsha Islands region. (ANI)

