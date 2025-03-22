San Francisco, March 22: ChatGPT recently accused a Norwegian man of murdering his children and also attempted to kill the third child. By getting this response from OpenAI's popular chatbot, Arve Hjalmar Holmen from Norway filed a formal complaint with the country's data protection authority for digital rights, fighting against false claims by artificial intelligence. The latest case highlights the potential dangers of AI technology.

According to the reports, Arve Hjalmar Holmen was shocked when he started getting the ChatGPT, giving him entirely fictional information about him killing two of his young sons and giving details that they were found 'dead' in December 2020. Holmen said he had seven and 10-year-old sons, and OpenAI's ChatGPT said that they were found dead in a pond near their house in Trondheim. Elon Musk Reacts to Report on Grok AI Chatbot Causing Sensation in India, Shares Laughing Emoji.

ChatGPT did not stop here; it added that Arve Hjalmar Holmen was given Norway's maximum penalty of 21 years behind bars. Following this, the digital rights group Nyob filed a legal complaint on his behalf, alleging that the response given by the AI chatbot by OpenAI violated European GDPR, which required personal data accuracy.

Nyob said it would seek financial penalties against the OpenAI company that developed ChatGPT. Arve Hjalmar Holmen said in a statement that some might think this would be "smoke without fire"; however, he pointed out that if someone read this and believed it was true, that would be scary. OpenAI Audio Models: Sam Altman-Run Platform Introduces GPT-4o Transcribe, GPT-4o-Mini-Transcribe and GPT-4o-Mini-Tts in API.

The reports said that ChatGPT, despite giving a false murder story, was able to accurately provide the details about Holmen, his hometown and the ages of his children. In response to the complaint, OpenAI said that the issue was related to ChatGPT's previous version and that it was researching new ways to improve the models' accuracy and reduce hallucinations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2025 12:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).