Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], September 24 (ANI): President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the 75th-anniversary session of the UN General Assembly and delivered a speech at the high-level General Debate on September 23, 2020. The event was taking place online due to the international COVID-19 pandemics.

In his pre-recorded message President Tokayev stressed that the international community needs to build a strong global health system; must take the politics out of the vaccine; to revise the International Health Regulations to increase the World Health Organization's capacity; to develop a network of Regional Centers for Disease Control and Biosafety under the UN auspices; to establish the International Agency for Biological Safety.

He outlined approaches to solving current problems and challenges in the contemporary world, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, restoring global economic growth, countering terrorism, nuclear disarmament, and non-proliferation, as well as climate change.

Besides that, the Kazakh President also focused on strengthening the UN's role in strengthening international cooperation and trust.

According to the President, the international community obviously needs to do more to combat the pandemic. First of all, as he said, to build a strong global health system priority must be given to upgrading national health institutions through timely and coordinated support from developed countries and UN agencies.

"In the wake of this unprecedented human tragedy, on behalf of my country-fellows I extend the profound gratitude to all medical professionals and frontline staff members who work very hard to protect us," said President Tokayev.

In addition, the Head of State stressed upon the implementation of 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, commitment to the , and regional cooperation in Central Asia.

"We will reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by 15% by 2030 through an economic overhaul and industrial modernization. And yet, in the next five years, we will plant morethan two billion trees," Kazakhstan President emphasized.

Additionally, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has revealed Kazakhstan's domestic policy issues, particularly the implementation of the Concept and proposed a number of international initiatives, one of which will be aimed at acknowledging the merits of volunteers worldwide.

"To acknowledge the role of volunteers, I propose the United Nations proclaim an International Year of Mobilizing Volunteers for Development," Kazakhstan President said.

Concluding his speech at the General Political Debate, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan will always remain a strong supporter of the UN and will actively participate in fulfilling our collective aspiration for a better and happier future. (ANI)

