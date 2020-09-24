Hong Kong, September 24: Hong Kong opposition activist Joshua Wong Chi-Fung was arrested on Thursday for allegedly taking part in a pro-democracy protest in 2019. According to reports, Joshua was arrested at 1 pm local time. The protest rally was held on October 5 last year. The arrest was made after a Hong Kong court rejected Wong's challenge of the 2019 election disqualification.

Official Twitter handle of Joshua posted, "#BREAKING Joshua is arrested when reporting to Central Police Station at about 1 pm today. The arrest is related to participating in an unauthorized assembly on October 5 last year. He is told to have violated the draconian anti-mask law as well." Hong Kong People Protest Against China-Imposed National Security Law, 289 Arrested.

Tweet From Joshua's Twitter Handle:

#BREAKING Joshua is arrested when reporting to Central Police Station at about 1pm today. The arrest is related to participating in an unauthorized assembly on 5Oct last year. He is told to have violated the draconian anti-mask law as well. — Joshua Wong 黃之鋒 😷 (@joshuawongcf) September 24, 2020

Notably, Joshua was the only candidate in the district council elections who was disqualified last year. The authorities had claimed that his candidacy contravened electoral laws. He also played an important role in in the Umbrella Movement which took place in Hong Kong in the year 2014. China's National Security Law in Hong Kong: What Has Changed And Why The Legislation Has Led to More Protests?

The rally of October 5, took place a day after Hong Kong witnessed a violent protest march. In the protest rally, hundreds marched to oppose an anti-mask ban. They staged the unsanctioned demonstration through the popular shopping district of Causeway Bay.

