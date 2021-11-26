Kabul [Afghanistan], November 26 (ANI): Taliban struggle for the long-term stability in Afghanistan as the group is "clueless" over how to go forward in ruling the country and confusion over their so-called "moral vision" and "willingness to give pledges."

Adam Baczko, a researcher at French National Centre for Scientific Research wrote in Policy Research Group Strategic Insight that the Taliban are walking a thin line between "their moral vision that can go to the worst extremes" and a "willingness to give pledges, to demonstrate a functioning bureaucracy and knowledge of norms, including on the issue of human rights".

The moral vision includes banning women from working and being seen alone in public.

As per the recent media report done by BBC and cited by poreg.org, women had been banned from appearing in television dramas under new rules imposed by the Taliban government. It added that female journalists and presenters have also been ordered to wear headscarves on screen.

Everything that has been reported out of Afghanistan in the last couple of months since the takeover suggests that the Taliban are not scared of doing what they want to. Everything that they brought into action in the late 1990s is gradually being implemented, according to Policy Research Group Strategic Insight.

There is no doubt the Taliban are back to their old ways in Afghanistan.

Four months after taking over Afghanistan, the Taliban are continuing to show that they are unlikely to mend their ways.

A recent example of it is replacing the statute of a Hazara leader with the Koran in Bamiyan. The original statue depicted Abdul Ali Mazari, a leader of the mostly Shiite minority killed by the Taliban during their first stint in power.

Soon after the Taliban returned to power in August the statue was decapitated by a rocket-propelled grenade. The Taliban's strict interpretation of Islam forbids the human form to be depicted in paintings and sculpture and printed photographs in extreme cases.

Many businesses have removed or covered up billboards and posters featuring people since the group's takeover, according to the POREG. (ANI)

