Kabul [Afghanistan], December 21 (ANI): Taliban has destroyed the barbed wire erected by Pakistani forces on Durand Line in the Gushta district of Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, local media reported.

According to Khaama Press, the barbed wire was destroyed and brought to Afghanistan after Pakistani forces wanted to erect and widen it.

Doctor Bashir, the provincial head of General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) was leading the operation in the bordering district of Gushta.

Khaama Press also said citing reports that Pakistani forces launched artilleries on Kunar province on Monday night after the incident.

Pakistan has nearly completed its barbed wire on the entire Duran Line that stretches approximately 2,400 KM between Pakistan and Afghanistan, it added. (ANI)

