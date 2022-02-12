Kabul [Afghanistan], February 11 (ANI): Taliban have detained at least nine foreigners in Kabul, including one American and several British citizens, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing relatives of the detainees and sources familiar with the matter.

Two of those detained, both journalists, were released late Friday after spending more than four days in custody.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccines Have Reached Just Half of World Population, Says Report.

They are a British freelance reporter, Andrew North, and an Irish photographer. They were in Kabul on assignment for the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, and were detained with an Afghan journalist and an Afghan driver with whom they were working. All four were released, according to the newspaper.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees confirmed the detentions on Friday after news of them began to leak on social media. They come as concerns grow over reports of arbitrary arrests since the Taliban recaptured power in August.

Also Read | Pennsylvania Horror: Man Stabs 6 Family Members at Philadelphia Home, Accused Arrested.

"Two journalists on assignment with UNHCR and Afghan nationals working with them have been detained in Kabul," the Geneva-based UNHCR tweeted. "We are doing our utmost to resolve the situation, in coordination with others."

The agency added that it would make no further comment given the nature of the situation.

In February, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights raised concerns over an apparent "pattern of arbitrary arrests and detentions, as well as torture and ill treatment" in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, according to Nikkie Asia. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)