Washington DC [US], September 2 (ANI): The United States security officials are reportedly concerned that far-right extremist groups in the country, inspired by the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, could carry out violent attacks, local media said citing a US federal agency.

Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) John Cohen, on a call Friday with local law enforcement, said that white supremacists and other violent extremist groups have been "framing the activities of the Taliban as a success", CNN reported.

DHS official also underlined that the groups have held talks on the "great replacement concept," the belief that an influx of Afghan refugees or other immigrants could threaten the standing and power of white Americans.

"There are concerns that those narratives may incite violent activities directed at immigrant communities, certain faith communities or even those who are relocated to the United States," Cohen was quoted as saying by CNN.

As the Ashraf Ghani government fell to the Taliban and US troops completed drawdown, White supremacists and other extremists have expressed admiration for what the terrorist group terms as their "victory". This situation has left security officials in the country concerned, who have been grappling with the threat of domestic violent extremism and gun violence.

Moreover, a wave of anti-refugee sentiment from far-right groups has been witnessed over the US' effort to evacuate people from Afghanistan.

Spokesperson of United States Department of State Ned Price on Wednesday said the US has taken in almost 24,000 Afghans at risk as part of evacuations from the militant-controlled country.

As the US completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, a senior Pentagon official said that there are "many operational and strategic efforts to be learned" from the war-ravaged country.

"We will learn from this experience as a military. How we got to this moment in Afghanistan will be studied for years to come. We will approach this with humility, transparency and candor. There are many tactical, operational, and strategic lessons to be learned," the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley said during a speech at the Pentagon on the end of the military mission in Afghanistan.

The United States forces left Afghanistan on Tuesday morning, marking the end of a chaotic and messy exit from America's longest war. (ANI)

