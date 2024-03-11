Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Peshawar, Mar 10 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was killed and four other children were when unidentified militants attacked a security forces convoy in northwest Pakistan on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at Loni area of Kulachi tehsil in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The children were caught in the cross firing between the militants and the security forces, police said.

The 15-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, while four other children aged between 12 and 14 are undergoing treatment for their wounds.

No group has yet claimed the responsibility for the attack.

