Islamabad [Pakistan], November 4 (ANI): Sheikh Rashid, Pakistan's Interior Minister, has said that the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP)'s chief Saad Rizvi insisted on the closure of the French embassy when he held talks with him, reported local media.

"One person -- who is very respectable and is a major religious figure from Karachi -- (says), when I spoke with Saad Rizvi, he was insistent on (the closure of the) French embassy and he was convinced that this (issue) be brought in the Assembly," Dawn quoted Rashid as saying while addressing a ceremony in Lahore on Thursday.

Also Read | South Korea Believes North Korea Preparing To Reopen Border With China, Say Reports.

The Minister further informed that he has made signatures on this previous agreement and is steadfast on this.

"As for the rest of the problems, two ministers have been appointed and they will answer your queries."

Also Read | Diwali 2021: UK Minister Rishi Sunak Releases New 5-Pound Gandhi Commemorative Coin to Mark Festival of Lights.

Rashid said that he had received instructions from Prime Minister Imran Khan, who advised only one minister to speak on the TLP issue.

Rashid's comments came after Pakistan's top cleric and former chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneebur Rehman dispelled the impression on Monday that the TLP had demanded the expulsion of the French ambassador and the closure of the embassy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)