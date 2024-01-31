Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 31 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers raided a school in northern Gaza where they arrested ten Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday morning.

In addition, soldiers also found five rockets ready to launch in the area. The rockets and their launchers were destroyed.

In central Gaza, soldiers eliminated ten Palestinian terrorists, then eliminated several others spotted in the area.

In the Fati Shati area of northern Gaza and also in Khan Yunis, Israeli aircraft struck terror squads seen operating close to Israeli ground forces. Afterwards, in Fati Shati, soldiers who searched nearby buildings found many weapons, military equipment and documents belonging to Hamas.

Also in Khan Yunis, soldiers attacked a military structure Hamas used to ambush Israeli forces.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. The number of men, women, children and soldiers held captive in Gaza by Hamas is now believed to be 136. (ANI/TPS)

