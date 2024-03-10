Islamabad [Pakistan], March 10 (ANI): Ten terrorists were killed by Pakistan security forces in separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district, Dawn reported quoting the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The operations took place over two days--on Friday and Saturday, according to the military's media wing.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Dedicate Multiple Development Projects in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 10, 2024.

The ISPR issued a press release on Sunday stating that four terrorists were "sent to hell" during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) last night.

Later, four more terrorists were "successfully neutralized" during the follow-up sanitization operation by the security forces, Dawn reported, citing the release.

Also Read | Miss Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova Crowned Miss World 2024, View Pics of 71st Miss World Winner.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation in the district, the ISPR said it identified five terrorists who were trying to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

"After an intense fire exchange, two terrorists--Hazrat Umer and Rehman Niaz--were also sent to hell, while three other terrorists got injured," it added.

It stated further in the release that Pakistan has consistently asked the interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border, Dawn.

"The interim Afghan government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan," the release said.

"The security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to securing its borders and wiping out the menace of terrorism from the country," it added.

Earlier on Wednesday, security forces neutralised two terrorists in separate operations in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa district, as reported by Dawn.

Reportedly, Pakistan has seen a surge in terror activities in the past year, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

According to an annual security report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies, Pakistan has witnessed 1,524 violence-related fatalities and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations in 2023, marking a record six-year high.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan were the primary centres of violence, accounting for over 90 per cent of fatalities and 84 per cent of attacks, including incidents of terrorism and security forces operations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)