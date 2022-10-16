Kabul [Afghanistan], October 16 (ANI): Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan claimed that thousands of terrorists" and "suicide bombers" are being trained in Afghanistan.

Addressing the sixth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit, Rahmon expressed concern about the presence and activities of terrorist groups and suicide bombers in Afghanistan, echoing the growing concerns of many countries in the international community, Khaama Press reported.

Also Read | US Shooting: 3 People Killed, 1 Injured After Gunfire in Pittsburgh.

The CICA summit, which was one of the most important post-pandemic foreign policy gatherings on the continent, was attended by 11 heads of state, including the presidents of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Palestine, Russia, Turkey, and Uzbekistan, the Emir of Qatar and 50 delegations.

Ebrahim Raisi, the president of Iran, who attended this conference, reiterated the importance of establishing an inclusive and representative government in Afghanistan, according to Khaama Press.

Also Read | China Opposes Protectionism, Decoupling, Says President Xi Jinping.

Afghanistan is the region's most significant security challenge, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian President also took a sharp dig at US's withdrawal from Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover and said that Afghanistan was unable to independently deal with the terrorist threat even after 20 years of the presence of the US and NATO as blasts continue to take place in the war-torn nation, the recent one being the blast outside the Russian Embassy in Kabul on September 5, the official statement the President of Russia stated.

He further called the presence of the US and NATO in Afghanistan a failing policy.

Underlining that Russia was a founding country of the CICA Business Council, Putin said that the country is working hard together with other Asian counties to create a system of equal and indivisible security based on the universally recognized principles of international law and the UN Charter.

This comes as the members of the international community have grown concerned about the re-emergence of international terrorist groups and organizations in Afghanistan following the US's CIA drone operation, which assassinated the al-Qaeda chief in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

With 27 member states and about half the population our the planet, CICA is the largest regional intergovernmental forum in Asia for enhancing cooperation toward promoting, peace, security, and stability in Asia.

The member states, while affirming their commitment to the UN Charter, believe that peace and security in Asia can be achieved through dialogue and cooperation leading to a common indivisible area of security in Asia where all states co-exist peacefully and their peoples live in peace, freedom, and prosperity.

From India, Meenakshi Lekhi is leading the delegation to the 6th Summit meeting of the Conference of Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) held in Astana, Kazakhstan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)