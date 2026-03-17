Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 17 (ANI): Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has voiced serious concern over the killing of Jahangirnagar University student Sharmin Jahan Khadija and called for a prompt, impartial and transparent investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Dhaka Tribune reported that in a statement issued on Monday, TIB urged the university authorities and law enforcement agencies to ensure that the investigation is conducted fairly and that those responsible for the crime are brought to justice with strict punishment.

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As per Dhaka Tribune, Sharmin Jahan Khadija was a student of the Public Administration department at Jahangirnagar University and served as the deputy leader of the university's Youth Engagement and Support (YES) Group.

Citing the organisation's statement, Dhaka Tribune said that Khadija was killed on Sunday in the Islamnagar area near the university campus, an incident that has caused widespread concern among members of the JU YES Group.

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According to Dhaka Tribune, TIB emphasised that the murder should be treated with the highest level of seriousness and that investigators must focus on uncovering the truth behind the killing.

Dhaka Tribune further reported that Khadija had been actively involved with the JU YES Group since December 8, 2025, and had played a prominent role in anti-corruption awareness and social initiatives. She was elected deputy leader of the group on January 27, 2026.

The report by Dhaka Tribune added that Khadija belonged to the 2021-2022 academic session and was also engaged in several social and voluntary organisations.

According to Dhaka Tribune, TIB expressed profound grief over her death and reiterated that authorities must prioritise a transparent investigation so that justice can be ensured at the earliest.

"TIB family is deeply saddened by her untimely and tragic death," they said. (ANI)

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