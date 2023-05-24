Tibetans and other followers offer prayers for long life of The Dalai Lama on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI)

Lhasa [Tibet], May 24 (ANI): Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama attended a Long Life Prayer offered to him by the Foundation for the Preservation of the Mahayana Tradition (FPMT) in the morning at the Main Tibetan Temple here in the north Indian hill town Dharamshala on Wednesday morning.

Thousands of Tibetans including monks and nuns and foreign followers from different parts of the world thronged to the monastery to pray for the long life of their beloved spiritual leader.

Also Read | Deadlier Than COVID-19: WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Warns World Over Next Pandemic Which Could Be 'Even Deadlier' Than Coronavirus.

Nico Balthazae, a Buddhist follower said, "I am here to participate in this long-life prayer ceremony for his holiness the Dalai Lama. People have come here from all over the world. It was actually requested by Lama Zopa Rinpocher as it was his wish but unfortunately, he passed away. It is very important for us for his holiness to live long and to continue the Buddhist dharma practice and we are very happy to be here."

Roger Kunsang, CEO of the Foundation for the Preservation of the Mahayana Tradition (FPMT) said, "We requested his holiness to accept this long life pooja and his holiness very kindly accepted and that's what we offer here this morning."

Also Read | Suicide Attack in Pakistan: Two Soldiers, Policeman Among Four Killed in Suicide Bomb Blast in North Waziristan.

Earlier, in May, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) squad met spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on their arrival in Dharamshala to play against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League.

RR's Twitter handle shared a post where Rajasthan players were seen meeting Tibetan leader Dalai Lama. English player Jos Buttler, Joe Root and a few other Rajasthan players visited the spiritual leader. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)