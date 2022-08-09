Tokyo [Japan], August 9 (ANI): A popular place for sightseeing in Japan, Edo-Tokyo Museum has released its game application "Hyper Edohaku" that helps to explore "Edo", the old name of Tokyo city.

While exploring Edo town through the application, one can learn about people's life by looking at the pictures on the smartphone. The pictures that appear in the game are from the collection of the Edo Tokyo Museum, which opened around 29 years ago.

Some of the collections of the Edo-Tokyo Museum are now displayed in a temporary museum.

The curator of the Edo-Tokyo Museum, Yukihiro Abe said, "In the corner of the Edo period, we introduce energy town of the Edo era. While enjoying the application, you can enjoy the Edo Tokyo Museum's collection material widely."

"Hyper Edohaku" stage is around the area of Ryogoku Bridge, which was lively and bustling with many people in the town of Edo.

"If you look at Ryogoku Bridge, many people gather here during this river opening season, and there are many cool ships on the river. People enjoy the evening and make floating ships, and the bridge is filled with people like grains of rice. This application introduces the bustle of Ryogoku Bridge," another Curator of Edo-Tokyo Museum, Shoko Haruki said.

On being asked, who is this person cosplaying? Haruki said, "This is the "Nishiki-e (traditional colour print)" owned by Edo Tokyo Museum. This person is a member of a comedy group called "Niwaka" that entertains people by dressing up and singing and dancing. Based on this picture, it is reproduced in 3D and CG."

"I think it will be an opportunity for you to learn more about the culture of Edo, which you have heard of but do not know in detail," he added.

The Chief Curator of Edo-Tokyo Museum, Taro Nitta said that the feature of the museum's permanent exhibition is very realistic reduced-scale models. "This time, we are not only making it virtual, but we are also devising methods for users to become the main character and play freely in the busy street and towns of Edo. Visitors can learn while enjoying the history and culture of Japan's Edo era."

Visitors enjoy going back to the previous era by means of this application. Japanese hospitality is becoming a treat for travellers and people all over the world. (ANI)

