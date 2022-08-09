Four Pakistan soldiers were killed in a suicide blast at a military convoy in the Mir Ali area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwas North Waziristan district, the militarys media affairs wing said on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), intelligence agencies have commenced investigations to find out details about the suicide bomber who carried out the attack and his handlers and facilitators, Dawn reported. Muharram 2022: Six People Die, Dozen Unconscious Due to Suffocation at Muharram Procession in Pakistan’s Sindh Province.

The "Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished", the ISPR said.

Attacks on security forces and clashes with suspected terrorists in the North Waziristan tri�bal district have become quite frequent in recent months.

On July 4, at least 10 security personnel were injured when a suicide bomber attacked a convoy of security forces in the area, Dawn reported.

Officials said at the time that the convoy was going from Mirali to Miramshah, the district headquarters, when the suicide bomber, who was on a motorcycle, blew himself up near one of the vehicles.

On May 30, a suicide bom�ber riding a motorcycle att�acked another convoy of security forces in the Razmak area, injuring two soldiers and two children.