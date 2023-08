Mexico City, Aug 16 (AP) Tropical Storm Hilary formed Wednesday far off Mexico's southern Pacific coast, but it is expected to strengthen and move north towards the Baja California peninsula later this week.

Hilary had winds of 40 mph (65 kph) Wednesday. The US National Hurricane Centre said Hilary was located about 470 miles (755 kilometres) south-southeast of the port city of Manzanillo, far from land.

The storm was moving west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph). But it was expected to make a turn northward later in the week and strengthen into a hurricane before possibly brushing the northern part of the Baja peninsula, near the US border, as a tropical storm.

The Hurricane Centre said that “Hilary has the potential to bring impacts to the Baja California Peninsula and portions of the southwestern United States this weekend.”

Two other tropical storms, Fernanda and Greg, were far out to sea in the Pacific. (AP)

