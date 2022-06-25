Phnom Penh [Cambodia], June 25 (ANI/Xinhua): A truck transporting garment workers to their factory flipped onto its side in the southwestern Kampong Speu province on Saturday morning, leaving 27 people wounded, a senior police officer said.

The accident took place in Oudong district when the truck, carrying a total of 50 workers, skidded off a curving road and overturned, said Brigadier General Tap Lorn, deputy police chief of Kampong Speu province.

"Twenty seven workers were hurt, with 11 sustaining serious injuries," he told Xinhua. "Speeding was blamed for the accident."

The driver fled the scene soon after the crash, Lorn said, adding that the injured, including 26 women and one man, had been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Transporting workers in open trucks to and from factories is not uncommon in the southeast Asian country. On March 30, about 20 garment workers got injured when their truck collided with a car in the southeastern Svay Rieng province.

The country's multi-billion U.S. dollar garment industry comprises some 1,000 factories, employing around 750,000 workers, mostly female, according to the Ministry of Labor. (ANI/Xinhua)

