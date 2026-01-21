Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Davos [Switzerland], January 21 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has landed in Davos, Switzerland, where he will meet world leaders and deliver remarks at the World Economic Forum.

His arrival comes amid heightened tensions with world leaders, as allies push back against his bid to seize control of Greenland, a move that has raised concerns over shifts in the global order.

Also Read | Turkish Actress Hande Ercel DENIES Calling Shah Rukh Khan 'Uncle', Claims Viral Instagram Story Screenshot Is 'Fake' (View Post).

Trump reached Davos after first landing in Zurich following a delay caused by a "minor electrical issue" that forced Air Force One to turn back after takeoff and required an aircraft change. He arrived in Zurich a few hours behind schedule before travelling onward to Davos.

The tension stems largely from Trump's push to acquire Greenland from Denmark, which has triggered concerns about a widening rift in the transatlantic alliance. Trump has threatened tariffs starting at 10 per cent and rising to 25 per cent on Denmark and seven other allies if they do not negotiate the transfer, a move that could strain relations with Europe and disrupt trade agreements.

Also Read | Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara Reveal Baby Daughter’s Face; Couple Welcomed Their Third Child Via Surrogate (See Pics).

European leaders, including Ursula von der Leyen and Emmanuel Macron, have indicated a firm and united response to such measures. Ahead of the summit, Trump also took aim at European leaders, with Greenland expected to dominate discussions in the Swiss resort town. Leaders gathering in Davos have signalled a united front against Trump's America First posture, with Macron vowing to stand up against "bullies" and the EU promising an "unflinching" response.

Speaking at a White House briefing before leaving for Davos, Trump struck a confident note, saying, "I'm going to a beautiful place in Switzerland where I'm sure I'm very happily awaited for," smiling as he addressed reporters. When asked how far he was willing to go to acquire Greenland from Denmark, a fellow NATO member, Trump replied, "You'll find out."

Later, as he departed the White House for his flight, Trump said he had "no idea" how the Davos trip would unfold, even as he prepares to take centre stage at the global gathering.

Trump is scheduled to address the forum today. The speech, his first appearance at Davos in six years, comes at a time when the summit itself is under scrutiny. As global leaders, CEOs and financiers gather in the Swiss Alps for the annual World Economic Forum, the meeting is once again grappling with criticism over how it aligns with its stated ambitions while still being perceived as an elite gathering.

This year's Davos summit is also facing two parallel pressures that participants say could reshape the global order. While much of the focus remains on Trump's return to centre stage, several attendees privately suggest that another broader challenge is emerging as the more significant concern.

Against this backdrop, Trump's visit, aimed at highlighting US affordability concerns such as housing, is also being watched closely on the sidelines of Davos, where he plans to promote his "Board of Peace," aimed at overseeing the Israel-Hamas conflict, though major European partners have remained largely noncommittal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)