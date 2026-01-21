Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Turkishactress Hande Ercel has addressed a wave of online speculation, denying reports that she referred to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as "uncle" in a viral Instagram story screenshot. The actress confirmed that a screenshot circulating on various platforms, which appeared to show the dismissive remark, is a fabrication. Fact Check: Did Hande Ercel Call Shah Rukh Khan ‘Uncle’ on Social Media? Truth Behind Turkish Actress’ Viral ‘Fangirl’ Moment at Joy Awards 2026.

The controversy gained momentum following the Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. An image which looked like an Instagram story from Ercel’s official account went viral across social media platforms. The alleged post featured Ercel using the term "uncle" to describe the Indian actor and claiming she was "not his fan," sparking a mix of confusion and debate among fans of both celebrities.

Hande Ercel Denies Calling SRK ‘Uncle’

Taking to her official X (formerly Twitter) account to set the record straight, the Love Is in the Air star dismissed the interaction as entirely fake. Responding directly to a post sharing the screenshot, Ercel wrote, "This is fake," putting an end to the rumours that had triggered significant trolling against her.

Hande Ercel Dismisses Viral Instagram Story Screenshot Claiming She Called Shah Rukh Khan ‘Uncle’ - View Post

This is fake. — Hande Erçel (@HandeErcel) January 20, 2026

The incident targeting the high-profile international stars appears to be an attempt to generate online engagement or fuel unwanted fan wars.

How the Confusion Began?

The incident began innocently when a video of Ercel in the audience at the Joy Awards went viral. In the clip, she was seen smiling and recording on her phone while Shah Rukh Khan was on stage. Many Bollywood fans initially interpreted this as a "fangirl" moment.

However, it was later clarified that Erçel was actually filming her close friend, Egyptian actress Amina Khalil, who was sharing the stage with Khan to present an award. Misinformation spread quickly thereafter, with the morphed "uncle" screenshot being used to suggest Ercel was reacting negatively to the fan-girl labels. Shah Rukh Khan Poses With Katy Perry, Millie Bobby Brown, Lee Jung-jae and Oscar Isaac at Joy Awards 2026; Photos Go Viral (View Post).

Shah Rukh Khan’s Work Front

On the movie front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming for the high-octane action thriller King, which marks his first major big-screen collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced on a massive scale, the film is officially slated for a Christmas 2026 release. King also stars Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Abhay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles.

