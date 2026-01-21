Singer Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara are now a family of five, as the couple has welcomed their third child, a baby girl. Trainor and Sabara became parents again on January 18, 2026. Their baby girl was born via a surrogate, a choice the couple said was the safest way for them to grow their family. In a joint Instagram post, they shared a series of photos from the hospital and introduced their newborn daughter to the world. Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara Blessed With Second Child! Couple Shares Adorable Pics of Their Newborn Son Barry Bruce Trainor on Instagram.

Along with the pictures, they added a caption that read, "Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate. We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, and teams who made this dream possible. We had endless conversations with our doctors on this journey, and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family. We are over the moon in love with this precious girl. Riley and Barry have been so excited; they even got to choose her middle name. We are going to enjoy our family time now. Love you all."

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara Share Baby Daughter's Pictures - See Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghantrainor)

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara Children

Meghan and Daryl are already parents to two sons, Riley, 4, and Barry, 2. The couple got married in 2018 and has often spoken about their desire for a big family. Meghan has always been open about wanting a large family. In a 2021 cover interview with PEOPLE, the Grammy winner shared, "I'm ready for three more kids!" Meghan Trainor Shares Her Mom-Shaming Experience When Her Baby Boy Was in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

In a February 2025 PEOPLE feature, she also spoke about her love for family life and her wish to have daughters one day.

"Where I am right now is far beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of," she said at the time. "I always wanted a family. Check. Now I need some daughters. But I never thought I could be a pop star because I didn't believe in myself. Now, 19-year-old Meghan putting out 'All About That Bass' is stoked; she's so proud, like, 'I didn't know you could do that.' It took 10 years to become brave, but I'm finally thriving."