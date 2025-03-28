Washington, Mar 28 (AP) US President Donald Trump revealed his intentions to reshape the Smithsonian Institution with an executive order on Thursday that targets funding to programmes with "divisive narratives" and "improper ideology".

Trump said there has been a "concerted and widespread" effort over the past decade to rewrite American history by replacing "objective facts" with a "distorted narrative driven by ideology rather than truth".

Trump signed an executive order putting Vice President J D Vance in charge of an effort to "remove improper ideology" from the Smithsonian Institution, including its museums, education and research centres and the National Zoo. (AP)

