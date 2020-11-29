Washington [US], November 29 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday that he would again appeal in the court on the election fraud case in Pennsylvania.

Trump said that the number of ballots that are being challenged by his campaign is 'far larger' than the 81,000 vote margin further adding that the campaign "would appeal" again.

"The number of ballots that our Campaign is challenging in the Pennsylvania case is FAR LARGER than the 81,000 vote margin. It's not even close. Fraud and illegality ARE a big part of the case. Documents being completed. We will appeal," Trump said in a Twitter post on Saturday.

According to Sputnik, On Friday, the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit rejected a legal challenge brought by Trump's team regarding alleged voter fraud during the November 3 presidential election in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

"Specific allegations were made, and we have massive proof, in the Pennsylvania case. Some people just don't want to see it. They want nothing to do with saving our Country. Sad!!!" the US President further wrote on Twitter.

The President's legal adviser said that Trump's team would take the Pennsylvania case to the Supreme Court. Pennsylvania officials certified the election results earlier this week declaring that Joe Biden had won by over 80,000 votes in the state.

Trump had sought recounts in several states and filed lawsuits in state and federal courts, saying only 'legal votes should be counted and illegal votes' should be discarded. Some states have said they found no evidence of substantial fraud and irregularities, as per Sputnik.

Biden is being projected as the winner of the Presidential elections in the US ever since he clinched the state of Pennsylvania to take him past the required 270 electoral college vote mark. (ANI)

