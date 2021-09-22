Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addressed the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York City, US, on September 21. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

New York [US], September 22 (ANI): Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again raked up the issue of Kashmir at UN General Assembly (UNGA).

"We maintain our stance in favour of solving the ongoing problem in Kashmir for 74 years, through dialogue between the parties and within the framework of relevant United Nations resolutions," Erdogan said on Tuesday.

The 76th UNGA opened on September 14 and the high-level week will start on September 21 and will last until the 27th.

The Turkish President, a close ally of Pakistan, had repeatedly raised the issue of Kashmir in his address to the high-level General Debate.

There is no right of reply (ROR) for heads of state remarks, so no action can be taken by India within the UN framework.

In his address on Tuesday, the Turkish President also referred to China's minority Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang and Myanmar's Rohingya.

Erdogan said that "within China's territorial integrity perspective, we do believe that more efforts need to be displayed regarding the protection of the basic rights of the Muslim Uyghur Turks."

The US and the European Union besides many other countries have accused China of committing genocide against the Uyghurs in resource-rich Xinjiang and called for an international probe by human rights groups. (ANI)

