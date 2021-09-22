Islamabad, September 22: Eid Milad Un Nabi is observed on 12th Rabi Ul Awwal, third month in Islamic calendar. A section of Muslims believes prophet Mohammed was born on 12th Rabi Ul Awwal. In Pakistan, the moon sighting for Rabi Ul Awwal 2021 will take place in October. Once the commencement of Rabi Ul Awwal is confirmed, the final date of Eid Milad Un Nabi or Eid-e-Milad will be set. Here are tentative dates for Rabi Ul Awwal beginning and Eid Milad Un Nabi in Pakistan. Rabi Ul Awwal 2021 Date in Pakistan: Know Date of Moon Sighting and Eid Milad Un Nabi.

Each month in Islamic Hijri calendar lasts for either 29 days or 30 days, depending upon the moon sighting. If the moon remains visible on 29th evening of an ongoing month, a new month begins from next day. If the moon is not sighted, the ongoing month completes 30 days and a new month commences after that. Rabi Ul Awwal, Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 Date in India: When Is Moon Sighting for Third Month in Islamic Calendar?

Rabi Ul Awwal Date 2021 in Pakistan:

October 7 marks the 29th of Safar, the second month in Islamic calendar, in Pakistan. If the moon is sighted on October 7, Rabi Ul Awwal 2021 in Pakistan will commence from October 8. If the moon is not sighted on October 7, Safar month will complete 30 days in Pakistan. In this case, Rabi Ul Awwal will begin from October 9.

When Is Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 or 12 Rabi Ul Awwal in Pakistan?

As mentioned above, Eid Milad Un Nabi or Mawlid is observed on 12 Rabi Ul Awwal. If Rabi Ul Awwal 2021 begins from October 8 in Pakistan, Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 will fall on October 19. If the month stats from October 9, Eid Milad Un Nabi will be observed on October 20.

