Kabul [Afghanistan], October 19 (ANI): Two people, including the district governor of Afghanistan's Zazai Maidan district of Paktia province, were killed in an ambush in Logar province, said the district governor's office on Monday.

"Two people, including Abdulhai Zazai, the district governor of Zazai Maidan district of Paktia province, were killed in an ambush in Logar province on Monday," the Paktia governor's office said as quoted by Tolo News.

Also Read | TikTok Unbanned in Pakistan: PTA Lifts Ban on Chinese Video-Sharing App After Company Assures to Shut Down Accounts Spreading Obscenity.

No group has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | US Senate Elections 2020: How Numbers Are Stacked Up? Can Democrats Gain Control of Upper Chamber of Congress?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)