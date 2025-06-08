Tel Aviv [Israel], June 8 (ANI/TPS): Two deadly stabbings late Saturday added to a growing wave of homicides across Israel.

In Nahariya, 67-year-old Daniela Yakubovich was found stabbed to death in her home around 10 PM, according to police. Magen David Adom (MDA) responders attempted to resuscitate her but pronounced her dead at the scene. Police quickly arrested her son, who reportedly suffers from mental health issues and is known to welfare services. He is suspected of carrying out the killing.

Hours later, in Tel Aviv, a 32-year-old Moldovan national was fatally stabbed in his apartment. Police said he was declared dead at the scene by MDA personnel. His partner, a 45-year-old Moldovan woman, was arrested as a suspect, and three other Moldovans were detained for questioning.

These incidents follow a string of recent killings. Most recently, a 40-year-old Sudanese national was stabbed to death during a brawl at Netanya's outdoor market on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a spate of gang-related shootings claimed six lives last week across the country.

The surge in violent crime has alarmed officials and residents alike. "This wave of killings is deeply troubling," a police spokesperson said. "We are allocating every available resource to bring suspects to justice and ensure public safety."

Authorities have not said whether the incidents are connected but emphasized that investigations are ongoing in all cases. (ANI/TPS)

