New York, Dec 31 (PTI) In a tragic incident, a 2-year-old Indian-origin boy has been killed in a car crash on Christmas in the US State of Nevada.

Aarav Muthyala of Irvine, California, died from blunt force injuries of the head in the minivan rollover crash, the Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper reported.

The Clark County coroner's office on Wednesday identified the 2-year-old boy as the victim of the Christmas day crash in the desert near Seven Magic Mountains, it said.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the crash occurred Sunday afternoon on Las Vegas Boulevard South at mile marker 12.

Police are investigating the fatal crash, the report said, adding that Seven Magic Mountains is a popular destination for tourists and locals.

