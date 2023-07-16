Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 16 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) P.J.S.C. (“ADNOC”) is excited to confirm that, following initial exploratory discussions, it has entered into formal negotiations with OMV AG (“OMV”), about the potential creation of a new combined petrochemicals holding entity, through the proposed merger of their respective existing shareholdings in Borouge plc (“Borouge”) and Borealis AG (“Borealis”).

Borouge is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (“ADX”) with 54 percent owned by ADNOC, 36 percent by Borealis, and 10 percent held by retail and institutional investors. Borealis is owned 75 percent by OMV with ADNOC holding 25 percent.

Also Read | Hindi is World’s Third Most Spoken Language, English Tops List of Most Spoken Languages in The World; Check Where French, Bengali and Urdu Rank.

ADNOC is undertaking these negotiations as majority shareholder of Borouge, and OMV as majority shareholder in Borealis, with any final decision subject to Borouge’s, and other relevant parties’, governance processes.

The potential merger would mark the next transformative milestone in ADNOC’s ongoing value creation and chemicals growth strategy, with any transaction subject to customary regulatory clearances. ADNOC will provide further material updates as and when appropriate. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | Spain Forest Fire: Spanish Authorities Evacuate Some 500 People to Escape Wildfire on the Canary Island of La Palma.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)