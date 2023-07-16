Mumbai, July 16: Language serves as the foundation of our collective existence. It becomes evident when venturing into unfamiliar linguistic territories. In such instances, the significance of language becomes apparent rather swiftly. From fundamental inquiries about basic necessities like locating the nearest restroom or determining the price of an item to grappling with intricate religious and philosophical doctrines, language stands as society's most potent means to facilitate communication and comprehend the complexities of our surroundings.

Across the world, there lies an immense array of dialects, ranging from those intimately interconnected to others that seem entirely alien. The diversity of languages reflects the richness and intricacy of human culture, fostering unique forms of expression and communication. Military Strength Ranking 2023: India Among Top 5 Countries With Highest Firepower in the World, Here's Where Pakistan, China and Other Nations Stand on the List.

Hindi is Third Most Spoken Language in the World

Hindi holds the esteemed position of being the third most spoken language worldwide. According to the Ethnologue and World of Statistics, there are about 615 million Hindi speakers across the globe. The history of Hindi language is believed to be about one thousand years old. The word Hindi is believed to be related to the Sanskrit word 'Sindhu'. The Indus River was also known as Sindhu', and on the same basis, the land around it came to be called Sindhu. This Sindhu word went into Irani and became ' Hindu', Hindi and then 'Hind'.

A Look at Top Ten Largely Used Languages Globally

English and Mandarin Chinese stand as the most widely spoken languages globally, with 1,132 million and 1,117 million speakers, respectively. Spanish follows at number four with 534 million speakers, while French boasts 280 million speakers. Standard Arabic and Bengali claim the next spots with 274 million and 265 million speakers, respectively. Russian holds strong with 258 million speakers, while Portuguese and Indonesian round out the list with 234 million and 199 million speakers, respectively. Urdu is on the number 11th, with over 170 million speakers who use it as a first or second language. 9 in 1,000 Indians Use Antidepressants, Elon Musk Finds List of Countries With Low and High Consumption of Antidepressants 'Interesting'.

Ethnologue, an online publication for language data, confirms the existence of more than 7,000 languages worldwide. Astoundingly, out of this vast linguistic diversity, a mere 23 languages emerge as the dominant forces behind the communication patterns of half the global population.

