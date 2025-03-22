US President Donald Trump with UAE National Security Advisor, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed in the Oval Office (Photo/WAM)

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 21 (ANI): United Arab Emirates (UAE) pledged to invest a staggering USD 1.4 trillion in the United States over the next decade, marking one of the largest foreign investment commitments in US history.

On Tuesday, US President Trump hosted the UAE National Security Advisor, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, for a meeting in the Oval Office, followed by dinner with Vice President Vance and several members of the Cabinet, according to a White House official statement.

Also Read | 'F47 Will Be Most Lethal Aircraft Ever Built': Donald Trump Unveils F-47, America's Sixth-Generation Fighter Jets (See Pics and Video).

The UAE National Security Advisor, who was visiting Washington at the direction of the UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, was joined by an extensive delegation, including the heads of major UAE Sovereign Wealth Funds and corporations.

"Following the meeting, the UAE proudly committed to a 10-year, USD 1.4 trillion dollar investment framework in the United States," the statement added.

Also Read | 'Bangladesh Elections Will Be in December': Information Adviser Mahfuj Alam Urges All Parties To Prepare for Polls.

This new framework will substantially increase the UAE's existing investments in the US economy in AI infrastructure, semiconductors, energy, and American manufacturing. In addition:

According to the White House release, Abu Dhabi-based MGX, BlackRock, Microsoft, and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) welcomed NVIDIA and xAI to the AI Infrastructure Partnership (AIP), which will seek to mobilize up to USD 100 billion in total investment to enable next-generation data centre and energy infrastructure build-out in support of US AI leadership.

UAE investment fund ADQ, along with US partner Energy Capital Partners, announced a USD 25 billion dollar US-focused initiative to invest in energy infrastructure and data centres.XRG, owned by ADNOC, announced its commitment to support US natural gas production and exports with an investment in the Next Decade LNG export facility in Texas. They also have additional plans to make substantial investments in US assets across gas, chemicals, energy infrastructure and low carbon solutions.

ADQ and Orion Resource Partners have agreed to a USD 1.2 billion mining partnership to secure supplies of critical minerals.

Emirates Global Aluminum plans to invest in the first new aluminum smelter in the United States in 35 years, which would nearly double US domestic aluminum production, the statement stated.

These significant investments underscore the close ties between the United States and the United Arab Emirates, and the strong relationship between President Trump and President Sheikh Mohamed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)