New Delhi [India], January 24: The School of Design at Rishihood University, in collaboration with JBM Group, hosted a high-impact Design Roundtable bringing together leading voices from India's design and innovation ecosystem. The closed-door session convened senior leaders from MakeMyTrip, Blinkit, Maruti Suzuki, Frog Design (Capgemini), and JBM Group, along with the Rishihood leadership, faculty, and selected student senior learners. This annual roundtable informs the university's design curriculum and ensures that the requirements of the industry reflects in their learning pedagogy.

The session brought together some of India's most influential design and innovation leaders, including Aakash Kumar, VP - User Experience at MakeMyTrip; Joy Banerjee, VP - Design at Blinkit; Jagjit Rana, Head of Personalization Design at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.; Nachiketa Charkhwal, Senior Design Manager at Frog Design (Capgemini); and senior leadership from JBM Group, including Mayank Varma, President & Business Head - Tooling & Technology, and Rajiv Sahdev, the Group CHRO.

From Rishihood University, the discussions were led by CEO Sahil Agarwal, Vice-Chancellor Shobhit Mathur, School of Design Program Director Pritam Lenka, and faculty members Dr. Amit Das, Dr. Greeshma Sharma, Girish Kumar, Vaibhav Sharma, and Pranaya Prabandha. Selected student senior learners from the School also participated, engaging directly with industry experts in an enriching cross-learning environment.

The roundtable focused on the future of design, industry expectations from new graduates, the evolution of undergraduate design curriculum, and the increasing influence of AI on design practice. Leaders shared perspectives on how the design function is rapidly transforming and why graduates entering the field in 2026 and beyond must be equipped with a stronger sense of responsibility, craftsmanship, and intellectual maturity. A recurring theme across the conversation was the importance of mindset, where leaders unanimously agreed that attitude, integrity, initiative, and consistency matter more than technical skill alone and ultimately determine a young designer's employability.

The discussions highlighted the importance of early apprenticeships, longer live projects, and real-world briefs integrated throughout the academic journey. While acknowledging the immense potential of AI, industry participants cautioned against the growing trend of "outsourcing thinking" and noted that AI-driven, generic work is immediately recognisable and risks diluting originality. Concerns were also raised about the declining rigor and work ethic among young designers, with leaders noting that without discipline and persistence, the design ecosystem cannot achieve global standards.

Speaking about the significance of the roundtable, Rishihood University CEO Sahil Agarwal said, "Future-ready design education demands both imagination and discipline, and that such annual dialogues are critical to ensuring the University's curriculum continually responds to industry needs."

Program Director Pritam Lenka added, "Design today requires seriousness of purpose, and the insights shared by leaders will directly shape the Rishihood School of Design's pedagogical direction."

Aakash Kumar from MakeMyTrip emphasized, "Mindset matters more than mastery and early exposure to internships is non-negotiable. Moreover, companies want designers who are sensitive and adaptable, not tool-obsessed robots."

