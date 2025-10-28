New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Major General Yousef Maayouf Saeed Al Hallami, Commander of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Land Forces, paid homage at the National War Memorial in the national capital on Tuesday, honouring the supreme sacrifice of Indian soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The visiting Commander laid a wreath at the memorial and observed a moment of silence as a mark of respect to the fallen heroes.

Earlier on Monday, he received a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Lawn in New Delhi on Monday, marking the start of his official visit to India.

Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, was present during the ceremony.

In an X post, the Indian Army wrote, " Major General Yousef Maayouf Saeed Al Hallami, Commander of the United Arab Emirates Land Forces, was accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour at #SouthBlock, reflecting the deepening Defence Cooperation and mutual respect between the Armies of India and the UAE. "

Hallami is on a two-day visit to India from October 27 to 28, aimed at strengthening bilateral military cooperation and exploring new areas of collaboration in training, capability enhancement, and defence technology. The visit highlights the growing strategic partnership between India and the UAE, particularly in defence and regional security.

As part of his engagements, the visiting Commander was given an overview of Operation Sindoor and received briefings from the Director General of Information Systems and the Army Design Bureau on India's defence capabilities and the Indian Army's Artificial Intelligence roadmap.

On Tuesday, Major General Al Hallami is scheduled to lay a wreath at the National War Memorial to pay tribute to India's fallen soldiers. Later, he will visit the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) headquarters, where he will be briefed on various indigenous weapon systems and equipment.

He is also expected to meet Samir V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, to discuss avenues for greater defence technology collaboration. In addition, the UAE Commander will interact with representatives of Indian defence industries to explore joint projects and partnerships.

As per the Ministry of Defence press statement, "The visit marks an important milestone in the defence cooperation between the UAE and India. It will further solidify the already robust defence ties, paving the way for a stronger, future-ready partnership in military engagement and regional security cooperation." (ANI)

