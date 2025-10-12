Abu Dhabi [UAE] October 12 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree Law establishing the Federal Authority for Ambulance and Civil Defence, and a Federal Decree appointing Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, as its Chairman.

Pursuant to the Decree Law, the Federal Authority for Ambulance and Civil Defence is established, having legal personality, financial and administrative independence, and the legal capacity necessary to act. It shall report to the Cabinet, and shall replace the Civil Defence Authority, and the National Guard Command with respect to the National Ambulance Company (NA).

The Decree Law has defined the Authority's competences, making it responsible for ambulance and civil defence affairs. It is also tasked with proposing and developing policies, strategies, and legislation related to ambulance and civil defence, in coordination with the local authority concerned with ambulance and civil defence affairs and with other relevant entities involved in assisting in the implementation of civil defence measures. These shall be submitted to the Cabinet for approval.

The Authority is also tasked with studying potential incidents, risks, and disasters and developing the requisite plans for their management, in coordination with the National Emergency, Crisis, and Disasters Management Authority.

It shall prepare risk-prevention programmes, together with the related requirements, and the plans necessary for managing such risks, in coordination with the competent authorities and relevant entities.

The Authority shall establish the controls and requirements necessary to secure buildings and facilities, and shall develop the systems required to protect buildings and facilities against fire, including the controls, requirements, scope of application, and other related provisions for these systems, in coordination with the competent authorities, relevant entities, the Central Bank of the UAE, and other bodies. These shall be submitted to the Cabinet for approval.

The Authority's key competences include establishing a national alert system for the population against potential hazards, in coordination with the National Emergency, Crisis, and Disasters Management Authority; developing evacuation plans for residents and supervising their implementation, in coordination with the competent authorities and relevant entities; and overseeing the development of shelter plans, including identifying their locations, their equipping, and their management during the occurrence of hazards, in coordination with the competent authorities and relevant entities.

Additionally, coordinating with entities responsible for internal security and safety systems, particularly oil companies, airports, and other vital facilities, to organise joint plans and the mechanism for the Authority to provide support to such entities upon request.

The Authority's competences include the preparation and implementation of training and awareness programmes, mock drills, and joint exercises in the fields of ambulance and civil defence for qualified personnel and volunteers; the monitoring of radiological, chemical, and biological pollution hazards in times of peace and war and taking the necessary response measures, in cooperation and coordination with the competent authorities and relevant entities, as well as providing consultancy services in the fields of ambulance and civil defence, and establishing and organising a comprehensive database of information and data related to its competences, in coordination with the competent authorities and relevant entities.

Additionally, the Decree Law stated that the Authority's prescribed competences are without prejudice to the powers of the local authority responsible for ambulance and civil defence affairs to take ambulance and civil defence measures in accordance with the legislation governing their affairs. (ANI/WAM)

