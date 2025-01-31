Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 31 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid a visit today to Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, UAE President's Representative, at his home in Abu Dhabi to check on his well-being.

During the visit, Nahyan engaged in cordial conversation with His Excellency and his family, along with other guests.

Those present welcomed Nahyan and expressed their appreciation for his visit. They also conveyed their gratitude for the President's continuous commitment to staying connected with the people of the UAE and his dedication to fostering the nation's deeply rooted social values.

Nahyan was accompanied during his visits by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; and Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office. (ANI/WAM)

