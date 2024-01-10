Dubai [UAE], January 10 (ANI/WAM): Two-panel discussions on day one of the 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai on Wednesday discussed what it takes to make money through content creation and how creators can become smart managers of their brands.

Content creation is one thing, but to be able to monetise from it requires content creators to think as business owners, concurred the panelists during the discussion on Money Mindset for creators, on day one of the 2nd edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai.

"It is very important to have people who can teach each other in business. You need to find a partner you can trust," said Riyadh Al Zamil, Chairman, Raz Group Holding.

Al Zamil is a serial entrepreneur with investments in over 50 diverse ventures across the GCC and is on the board of 15 social organisations and joint stock companies.

Elie Habib, co-founder and CTO, Anghami, agreed. Habib credited the success of Anghami, the leading Arab music streaming service, for his partnership with co-founder Eddy Maroun. In 10 years, the company has emerged as a digital cultural force.

"The importance of having the right partners cannot be overstated. You need to identify your skills and then find the right partners to complement yours. Social media success isn't just about content creation, it needs to be marketed well too, and that's why we need partners," Habib said.

Amr Mansi, Co-founder and Executive Director, GFF, added that content creators need to think as entrepreneurs. "Our mindset is important. We need to think like entrepreneurs, as business developers, knowing how to solve issues, provide solutions, and make money out of our ventures."

Incorporating technology and choosing the right kind of tools can make a world of difference to the reach and popularity of content on social media. Ahmad Mahmood, Founder, Bookanyinfluencer.com, a platform that provides brands with influencer data based on demographics, suggests using technology to one's advantage.

"Content creators can use AI to gain new markets and reach out to audiences in various geographies. There is an AI dubbing tool, for instance, that dubs your video content into another language while retaining your own voice," said Mahmood. bookanyinfluencer.com has over 280 million creators on board.

Mahmood is also the founder of Plug Media, and Ahmad Mahmood show. "Content creators are going to be new CEOs, new executives, marketers, and owners of their own media companies. Using the right tech tools can accelerate their transition," Mahmood added.

Mohamad Fattal, Founder CEO, Alfan, agrees: "A lot of brands use API data to search for influencers, and they barely screen a profile for 10 or 20 seconds at best. It is important for creators to be discoverable, use the right keywords and tools to increase their visibility. Creating content isn't enough, getting the right eyeballs matter and that can happen with technology."

Mahmood and Fattal were part of the panel, Your Smart Manager.

Organised by the first digital media institution of its kind in the Middle East, New Media Academy, the UAE's premier hub for content creation is taking place on January 10-11, 2024, at the Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

The largest event of its kind globally, the Summit brings together over 3,000 content creators, influencers and creatives from all around the globe, including 100 expert speakers, to address and inspire over 1 billion people around the world and discuss new media's role in supporting economies and contributing to sustainable development agendas. (ANI/WAM)

