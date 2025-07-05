Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 5 (ANI/WAM): A UAE humanitarian aid ship carrying a range of relief materials has arrived to support the people of Gaza, ahead of transferring its cargo into the Strip, as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launched by the United Arab Emirates to provide urgent humanitarian relief to Gaza residents.

This initiative comes in response to the critical needs and tragic circumstances faced by the people of Gaza, as hundreds of thousands of displaced and affected families endure worsening hardship, with severe shortages of food, water and medicine, and a collapse in basic living conditions.

Also Read | 'Will Lose Their Primary Next Year': Elon Musk Threatens Republicans Over Donald Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill', Sparks Internal Rift.

The vessel, which docked at Ashdod Port, carries 2,500 tonnes of various aid items, including food parcels and children's packages containing essential goods such as flour, dates, milk and tea. These supplies aim to support the population, alleviate their suffering, and help them withstand the harsh conditions and famine threatening their lives.

The UAE continues to deliver aid by all available means, in coordination with its humanitarian and charitable institutions, in a reflection of the nation's solidarity and its enduring commitment to humanitarian causes. It reinforces the UAE's consistent approach in standing with the Palestinian people under all circumstances.

Also Read | Mumbai Ranked Among '100 Best Food Cities in the World' in TasteAtlas List; Six Indian Cities Make the Cut.

Since the launch of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 on 5th November 2023, the UAE has dispatched several aid ships to Gaza in support of Palestinian families and to address their humanitarian needs. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)