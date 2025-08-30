Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 30 (ANI/WAM): The ninth Hamdan humanitarian ship set sail today from Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi, as part of the UAE's ongoing 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'.

The vessel, organised in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent, is bound for Egypt's Al-Arish Port, from where its cargo will be delivered into the Gaza Strip to support the Palestinian people.

The ship carries a total of 7,000 tonnes of relief supplies, including 5,000 tonnes of food parcels, 1,900 tonnes of food items to support community kitchens, 100 tonnes of medical tents for healthcare facilities, and five fully equipped ambulances.

The initiative reflects the UAE's steadfast commitment to humanitarian aid and alleviating suffering. It continues a series of relief efforts launched under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' in collaboration with the country's charitable and humanitarian institutions. (ANI/WAM)

