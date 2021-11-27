London, Nov 27 (PTI) The UK on Saturday detected two cases of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, according to health secretary Sajid Javid.

The patients were detected in Chelmsford and Nottingham, Javid was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Also Read | Pakistan Using Drones to Drop Explosives, Indian Drones Meant to Serve Humanity, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

He said that the cases are linked and the two people are self-isolating alongside their households while further tests and contact tracing takes place.

The new variant has also been identified in South Africa, Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel.

Also Read | Pakistan Shuts Wine Stores in Balochistan’s Gwadar Amid Protests Against CPEC.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)