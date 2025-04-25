London [UK], April 25 (ANI): UK Members of Parliament have condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people while several others were injured. UK MP from Slough, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, expressed hope that the perpetrators behind the attack will be swiftly brought to justice.

In his speech at the parliament, Dhesi expressed sadness over the terrorist attack on civilians and said that he is praying for the families of the victims. He also expressed sadness over the passing away of Pope Francis.

https://x.com/TanDhesi/status/1915399104294768842 He said, "We've been dealing this week with the sad passing of Pope Francis, but also I was deeply saddened this week with the cowardly, deadly, shocking terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Jammu and Kashmir. The families of the victims are very much in my prayers, and I sincerely hope that the perpetrators will be swiftly brought to justice."

Leader of the UK House of Commons, Lucy Powell, called the attack in Pahalgam a "cowardly act" and said that the UK government's thoughts are with the people affected by it, particularly those who have lost their loved ones.

In her speech at the parliament, Powell said, "The horror of this horrific terrorist attack in Kashmir was utterly devastating and it was, as he says, a cowardly act and my thoughts and the thoughts of the whole government are with those affected, especially those who've lost loved ones."

As many as 26 people were killed in India, and several others were injured after terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

On April 23, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the terrorist attack in Kashmir "utterly devastating" and said that his thoughts were with those affected by the attack and the people of India.

"The horrific terrorist attack in Kashmir today is utterly devastating. My thoughts are with those affected, their loved ones, and the people of India," Starmer posted on X.

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. In the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. The central government also decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.

The Government of India has also decided to suspend visa services for Pakistani nationals, effective immediately. All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals will stand revoked, effective from 27 April 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a press release. (ANI)

