London [UK], September 14 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's mother has passed away at the age of 79.

Charlotte Johnson Wahl, a professional painter, passed away "suddenly and peacefully" at a London hospital on Monday, according to The Daily Telegraph.

According to the newspaper, Johnson Wahl was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease at the age of 40.

Reacting to the death, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: "I'm very sorry to learn of the prime minister's loss. My condolences to him and his family."

Mr Johnson once described his mother as the "supreme authority" in the family and credited her with instilling in him the equal value of every human life, Sky News reported. (ANI)

